Another 40 Napa County residents test positive for COVID-19

Napa County reported Monday that another 40 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 -- the highest two-day total since reports began in March.
This brings the total of confirmed cases of 310, with five people hospitalized. The number of deaths remained unchanged at four, the county said.
The county is no longer giving daily updates on Saturdays, so Monday's report represented two days' worth of testing data, not the usual one.
Cases have been increasing throughout June. Monday's report of 40 cases over two testing days compares to full-week testing totals of 42 cases, 41 cases and 46 cases over the previous three weeks.
Cases have been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on shelter-at-home orders. Socializing over the Memorial Day weekend was credited for the early upswing.
Seventy-five percent of last week's cases were attributed to unknown community exposure, with 23% due to household exposure, the county reported. Officials said that a growing number of cases represent younger people.
Of the 40 new cases, 20 were people ages 18 to 49, 10 were people ages 50 to 64 and nine were people under age 18. Only one of the 40 cases was a person over 64, the county said.
Twenty-seven of the new cases were residents of the city of Napa, which has recorded 184 cases. Seven were from American Canyon (52 cases) and two from Calistoga, (34 cases).
Of the 40 new cases, 22 were Hispanic, seven were non-Hispanic whites, seven were "unknown" and four were "other." Males now make up 52% of cases, females 48%.
The county reported that 19,536 tests have been administered locally since the start of testing, an increase of 848 tests since Friday's report, with 19,168 tests coming back negative. There are 58 people awaiting results.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
California has reported more than 201,000 cases, with more than 5,800 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 124,000 deaths.
