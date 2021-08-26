Another 47 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

Forty-seven more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The latest cases bring the county’s infection count to 126 over the past three days — more than the 110 who tested positive over the Friday-Monday weekend.

Local hospitals were treating 18 patients for coronavirus symptoms, and 20% of intensive-care beds were available, the county’s COVID-19 informational website stated Thursday. The virus has been linked to 89 deaths in the county since the pandemic’s emergence in California and the U.S. in early 2020.

COVID-19 positive tests this month already have totaled 729 through Monday, compared to 491 in July and 120 in June, according to county figures. The county saw its largest surge over the winter when infections totaled more than 2,600 in December and 2,500 in January.

