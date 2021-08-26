Another 47 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

Forty-seven more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The latest cases bring the county’s infection count to 126 over the past three days — more than the 110 who tested positive over the Friday-Monday weekend.
Local hospitals were treating 18 patients for coronavirus symptoms, and 20% of intensive-care beds were available, the county’s COVID-19 informational website stated Thursday. The virus has been linked to 89 deaths in the county since the pandemic’s emergence in California and the U.S. in early 2020.
COVID-19 positive tests this month already have totaled 729 through Monday, compared to 491 in July and 120 in June, according to county figures. The county saw its largest surge over the winter when infections totaled more than 2,600 in December and 2,500 in January.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com