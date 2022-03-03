Another 48 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Napa County

Forty-eight more people in Napa County are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, the county health department said Thursday afternoon in its daily update on local COVID-19 spread.

The latest count, which was up from 38 on Wednesday and the same as Tuesday’s figure, is based on the dates when the county Health and Human Services agency confirms positive test results for the virus. Data reporting delays have led to many COVID-19 infections being recorded only days or weeks after the tests are conducted, obscuring the fall-off in viral spread since a surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant peaked in January, health officials have said in recent weeks.

Cases per day — a statistic based on the actual dates of COVID-19 tests — so far have totaled 29 on Tuesday, the most recent day for which figures are available. Napa County saw its peak count of 521 positive tests Jan. 5, but daily counts have remained below 50 since mid-February.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County increased from 12 to 16 on Thursday, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

