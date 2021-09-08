 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 50 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Wednesday

Another 50 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Fifty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of local cases during the COVID-19 pandemic to 11,870, county health authorities reported Wednesday afternoon.

The update followed the disclosure of 61 new infections over the Labor Day weekend, and 302 cases for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, up 6% from the week before.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Napa County rose by two from Tuesday to 24, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website. Fourteen percent of local intensive-care beds were available after no vacancies were reported Tuesday.

Since sliding from a high of more than 2,600 in December during a wintertime surge, COVID-19 infections in Napa County have climbed during the summer, from 120 in June to 491 in July and more than 1,100 in August. Six people in the county died from complications of the virus last month, and health officials reported the 92nd COVID-linked local death Sept. 1, of a non-resident woman older than 65 living in a long-term care center.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News