Another 50 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Wednesday

Fifty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of local cases during the COVID-19 pandemic to 11,870, county health authorities reported Wednesday afternoon.
The update followed the disclosure of 61 new infections over the Labor Day weekend, and 302 cases for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, up 6% from the week before.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Napa County rose by two from Tuesday to 24, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website. Fourteen percent of local intensive-care beds were available after no vacancies were reported Tuesday.
Since sliding from a high of more than 2,600 in December during a wintertime surge, COVID-19 infections in Napa County have climbed during the summer, from 120 in June to 491 in July and more than 1,100 in August. Six people in the county died from complications of the virus last month, and health officials reported the 92nd COVID-linked local death Sept. 1, of a non-resident woman older than 65 living in a long-term care center.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com