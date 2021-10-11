Another 50 people contract COVID-19 in Napa County during weekend

Fifty more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County over the weekend, after 31 new infections were recorded Friday, the county’s health department announced Monday afternoon.
The latest COVID-19 cases followed a week when a decline in county infection rates leveled off, with 147 positive tests recorded Oct. 1-7 – just one less than the week before. Infections had been declining since reaching a mid-August peak of 324 in a single week, as a more contagious Delta variant of the virus drove up cases from a June low.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
All of Napa County’s COVID-19 sequenced lab specimens in recent weeks have been of the Delta strain, compared to about a third of specimens in the spring, the county’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the Board of Supervisors last week.
Fifteen people were being hospitalized in Napa County for COVID-19 symptoms as of Monday, and no local intensive care beds were available, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online update. The county’s death toll from the virus remained at 98, with the most recent fatality on Sept. 25.
Napa is one of two Bay Area counties, along with Solano, remaining in the “high” tier of COVID-19 spread on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-level scale. The region’s seven other counties are at the next lowest “substantial” tier, with caseloads still above the “moderate” and “low” rungs.
Nine Bay Area governments lay out conditions for relaxing mask rules, including lower transmission and illness rates and increased vaccination.
Bay Area counties on Thursday jointly announced a path to lifting mask-wearing requirements for public indoor areas that were reimposed in August during the Delta-driven infection surge.
A county must see its infection rate fall to the CDC’s “moderate” level for at least three weeks, achieve a low and stable hospitalization rate as judged by the county public health officer, and fully inoculate 80% of its residents against COVID-19 – with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
An alternative to the 80% vaccination requirement is the passage of eight weeks after federal and state authorities authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Sixty-eight percent of Napa County residents have received the vaccine, including 85% of those old enough for inoculation, but none of the three federally approved vaccines has yet been authorized for patients younger than 12. On Thursday, Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its vaccine for patients as young as 5, and a panel advising the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 26 will publicly debate the evidence for opening up inoculation to youngsters.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the Bay Area’s road map to easing mask-wearing rules “an encouraging sign,” while also offering caution about moving too quickly. “This time last year we were experiencing not dissimilar optimism, only to experience that winter surge,” he said.
California has the lowest per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in the country. It is one of only two states that the CDC rates as having a “substantial" rate of transmission rather than “high" rate experienced in the other 48 states.
The state recorded 67 cases per 100,000 people in the last week; the nation's average is 195. And the state's positivity rate in the last seven days was 2.5% while the country averaged 6.1%.
California’s coronavirus death toll had crossed the 70,000 threshold as of Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. While its total death count is the highest in the U.S., the state’s per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 people in a population of more than 39 million ranks in the nation’s lower third.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Photos: Take a look inside this newly reopened Napa church thrift shop
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Napa church thrift shop reopens
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com