Another 50 people contract COVID-19 in Napa County during weekend

Napa is one of two Bay Area counties, along with Solano, remaining in the “high” tier of COVID-19 spread on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-level scale. The region’s seven other counties are at the next lowest “substantial” tier, with caseloads still above the “moderate” and “low” rungs.

Bay Area counties on Thursday jointly announced a path to lifting mask-wearing requirements for public indoor areas that were reimposed in August during the Delta-driven infection surge.

A county must see its infection rate fall to the CDC’s “moderate” level for at least three weeks, achieve a low and stable hospitalization rate as judged by the county public health officer, and fully inoculate 80% of its residents against COVID-19 – with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

An alternative to the 80% vaccination requirement is the passage of eight weeks after federal and state authorities authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.