Another air quality advisory issued for Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing another air quality advisory for Wednesday as smoke from wildfires further north continues to persist in the region.

The air district has issued similar advisories in the past couple of weeks and says Wednesday's smoke impacts, caused by an expected shift in onshore winds, are going to be more widespread than last week's, although the air quality isn't forecasted to be bad enough to exceed federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The air district is advising anyone who smells smoke to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate air.

The latest air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.