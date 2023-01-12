Another band of heavy rain to sweep Napa, Bay Area on Saturday

The hits from California’s chain of winter storms will keep on coming — and drench the Napa Valley again over the weekend.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service predicted rain totals in Napa up to 1¼ inches Friday, followed by 1 to 2 inches on Saturday.

The agency also issued another flood watch for Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area from 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. on Monday, based on the risk of flooding on streams and low-lying areas — although authorities did not expect to close the flood gates of downtown Napa’s river bypass channel this week.

Following an interlude of mixed clouds and sun Thursday, rain was expected to return to Napa on Friday, possibly mixed with thunderstorms and small hail. The weather service is forecasting daytime rainfall of ½ to ¾ inch during day at Napa County Airport, followed by another ¼ to ½ inch overnight.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall on Saturday before 10 p.m., with another storm pattern in the forecast for late Sunday and Monday.

IRS extends tax deadline in Napa, other California counties after emergency declarations The IRS has extended its tax return due date to May 15 for people in Napa and other counties who live in areas impacted by the California storms.

Flooding may occur on smaller streams and in urban areas, with potential rising on the main stems of rivers, the weather said Thursday in issuing its flood alert — the North Bay’s third this week. Soils already saturated by a series of rain patterns since late December will be less able to absorb water from future storms, forecasters said.

The Napa River will rise to its next peak that night following the rains but should remain below the 22-foot flood monitoring level, according to a forecast by the California Nevada River Forecast Center. Waters north of the city of Napa, where flood stage is 25 feet, are predicted to reach 20.1 feet at 10 p.m.

The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District closed the gates to the Oxbow Commons bypass from Saturday to Tuesday, but manager Rick Thomasser on Wednesday said more closures are unlikely this week due to the lower peak river levels expected. The Napa River reached a high of 21.4 feet Monday night at Oak Knoll Avenue, north of the bypass.

Unlike the storms Sunday and Monday that featured wind gusts over 50 mph and caused power outages across much of Northern California, the weekend forecast did not immediately include any wind advisory in Napa County. Wind speeds on Saturday, when the heaviest rainfall is forecast, are expected to measure 11 to 13 mph from the south-southwest.

