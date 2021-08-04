 Skip to main content
Another COVID-19-linked death reported in Napa County; 85th local fatality
COVID-19 update

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported the 85th local death attributed to the coronavirus.

The death, which was listed on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, was the first linked to the virus locally since July 22. 

The patient, who died Tuesday in the city of Napa, was a woman over 65 with an underlying health condition. She was not a county resident but had recently been living locally, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams.

The bulk of Napa County’s COVID-related deaths took place during a wintertime surge in cases, when 61 people succumbed to the virus between late November and mid-March, according to online county statistics.

Ten other people in Napa County also tested positive for the coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday in its daily update on new cases.

The latest update by the county’s Health and Human Services agency marked a comparative dip from a recent rise in COVID-19 infections after 49 new positive cases were reported Tuesday and 61 cases confirmed over the weekend. However, Napa County infections have been on the rise for five straight weeks, totaling 168 for July 23-29, a 65% jump from the week before. Total cases countywide reached 886 for July, more than tripling the 240 reported during June.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms fell on Wednesday by two, to eight, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. Since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. in early 2020, 468 people in Napa County have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Vaccinated people can still get COVID-19, but the CDC says that it shouldn't deter people from getting the vaccine. Source by: Stringr

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

