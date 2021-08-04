Another COVID-19-linked death reported in Napa County; 85th local fatality

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported the 85th local death attributed to the coronavirus.
The death, which was listed on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, was the first linked to the virus locally since July 22.
The patient, who died Tuesday in the city of Napa, was a woman over 65 with an underlying health condition. She was not a county resident but had recently been living locally, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The bulk of Napa County’s COVID-related deaths took place during a wintertime surge in cases, when 61 people succumbed to the virus between late November and mid-March, according to online county statistics.
Ten other people in Napa County also tested positive for the coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday in its daily update on new cases.
The latest update by the county’s Health and Human Services agency marked a comparative dip from a recent rise in COVID-19 infections after 49 new positive cases were reported Tuesday and 61 cases confirmed over the weekend. However, Napa County infections have been on the rise for five straight weeks, totaling 168 for July 23-29, a 65% jump from the week before. Total cases countywide reached 886 for July, more than tripling the 240 reported during June.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms fell on Wednesday by two, to eight, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. Since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. in early 2020, 468 people in Napa County have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com