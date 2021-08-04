Another COVID-19-linked death reported in Napa County; 85th local fatality

Napa County on Wednesday afternoon reported the 85th local death attributed to the coronavirus.

The death, which was listed on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, was the first linked to the virus locally since July 22.

The patient, who died Tuesday in the city of Napa, was a woman over 65 with an underlying health condition. She was not a county resident but had recently been living locally, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The bulk of Napa County’s COVID-related deaths took place during a wintertime surge in cases, when 61 people succumbed to the virus between late November and mid-March, according to online county statistics.

Ten other people in Napa County also tested positive for the coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday in its daily update on new cases.