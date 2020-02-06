PG&E Corp. is operating a second potentially dangerous transmission line near the spot where the Camp Fire ignited in 2018, lawyers for wildfire victims announced Thursday.
The lawyers for the tort claimants committee, which is representing victims in PG&E's bankruptcy, said an expert it hired found deteriorating transmission-tower hooks on a transmission line near the Camp Fire site. In at least one case, hooks on the transmission line were being held together with electrical tape, the lawyers said.
The lawyers said the problems appeared to be similar to the defects on the PG&E transmission tower that's been blamed for the November 2018 fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise.
The problems were found on a transmission line called Cresta-Rio Oso, which runs alongside the Caribou-Palermo line. The Camp Fire began after the failure of a clamp known as a C-hook, which was supposed to keep high-voltage transmission wires separate from the main tower. When the clamp failed, a jumper cable brushed against the tower, showering sparks on the dry grass below.
PG&E has permanently shuttered the Caribou transmission line.
The problems on the second line "were consistent with the issues discovered on the Caribou-Palmero Tower," the lawyers said in a press release. "The expert noted that several of the C-hooks on the line were problematic. Specifically, the expert noted that some of the hooks were considerably rusted, some had worn a groove into their connecting parts, and some appeared to be held together by black electrical tape."
The expert wasn't identified.
You have free articles remaining.
The discovery could complicate PG&E's efforts to exit bankruptcy. The utility is trying to convince a skeptical Gov. Gavin Newsom to accept its bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes paying $25 billion in wildfire damages and reorganizing its board of directors and executive leadership to focus more intently on public safety. Newsom has been saying he would consider a stake takeover of PG&E if the company doesn't fix its chronic safety problems.
The lawyers said they told PG&E about the problem and are "currently working with the utility to address these issues."
PG&E had no immediate comment on the report.
PG&E, which was driven into bankruptcy by billions of dollars in fire claims, has said it has ramped up inspections of thousands of miles of power lines in its vast territory in an effort to prevent future wildfires.
In a report in December to the federal judge overseeing its criminal probation from the San Bruno pipeline disaster, PG&E said its inspectors had found more than 50,000 problems on its transmission lines, including damaged C-hooks.
"All of the highest-priority conditions identified as a result of those inspections have been repaired or made safe," PG&E's lawyers wrote.