One of Northern California’s wettest winters in recent memory will bring more rain into the Napa Valley and Bay Area – and with it, another flood watch.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued the flood watch for the Bay Area, to take effect at 10 p.m. Monday and continue through 4 a.m. Wednesday. A high wind watch also will be in force from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The region’s next atmospheric river – following one that triggered a flood watch starting Thursday – is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain in valley areas from Monday night into Tuesday, with coastal hills receiving 3 to 7 inches. Rivers and streams already running high from a winter’s worth of storms may rise out of their banks, and extensive flooding of streets and small waterways is likely, according to the weather service.

Rainfall at Napa County Airport is expected to total 1 ¼ to 2 ½ inches Monday, followed by another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday, the agency said in its online forecast.

The incoming storm will add to the rainfall the Napa Valley received from Thursday into Friday, when the Napa airport received 1.7 inches in 24 hours, Angwin 3.52 inches, and Mount Veeder 4.57 inches.

The storm’s aftermath may include the Napa River rising to its flood-monitoring stage of 22 feet for the second time in less than a week. Forecasts from the California Nevada River Forecast Center indicate a crest of 22.3 feet at about 10 p.m. Tuesday north of the city of Napa, after the waters rose to 22.4 feet Friday morning – still below the 25-foot flood stage.

Oxbow Commons park in downtown Napa closed last week with the shutting of its floodgates, which turn the linear park into a relief channel at a bend in the Napa River. On Friday, waters topped the weir and ponded on nearby McKinstry Street, but did not create a full flow through the quarter-mile flood bypass, although the river did back over some paved paths in the flood channel’s southwest.

In addition, the weather service warned of strong winds that are expected to arrive Monday evening and potentially blow down power lines and trees, causing power outages and road blockages. Flying debris in windstorms may damage buildings or injure people and animals, the agency said in its high wind alert.

During the watch period, south winds in valleys are predicted to measure 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Hills and mountains above 1,000 feet, as well as coastal areas, could see gusts reach 55 to 70 mph.

Northern California can expect more spates of wet weather for up to two more weeks, meteorologist Cindy Kobold of the weather service said on Friday.

Napa County’s most recent storm caused various road closures, including on northbound Highway 29 in American Canyon, which twice closed due to flooding starting Thursday night before reopening in time for the Friday morning commute.

President Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration for California covering 34 of the state's 58 counties, including Napa County. That authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

