Another Napa County resident dies of COVID-19

Napa County on Wednesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours and one additional COVID-19 death.

The county reports 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last spring, 10 of which came during December. The latest death is an adult resident under age 65 who died outside the county.

The 49 cases is one of the lower daily totals during a month that has sometimes seen one-day cases in the triple digits. Still, the total is high compared to early October, when daily cases were often in the single digits.

Overall, the county reports having 5,664 confirmed cases. Of these, 3,746 are active, 1,890 are recoveries and 28 resulted in death.

