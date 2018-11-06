The National Weather Service cited extreme fire danger in issuing a red flag warning for the hills in Napa and surrounding counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday.
The risk of wildfires will be exceptionally high due to easterly winds and very low humidity, the Weather Service said Tuesday morning.
Northeast wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph will be possible for the ridges and highest peaks of North and East Bay Hills while humidity will drop to 8-18 percent, creating another round of critical fire weather conditions on top of very dry fuels, the Weather Service said.
The highest fire threats are the hills of eastern Napa County around Mount St. Helena, Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, and the hills around Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and Mount Hamilton Santa Clara County.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s this week, dropping into the low 40s at night.
The long-range forecast suggests conditions will be "ominously dry" through Thanksgiving, the Weather Service said.