Another redevelopment plan for south Napa's Food City center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the redevelopment did not progress. In March, Brooks Street sold its interest in the property to Rossi, with Holcomb remaining a partner.)

At the time of his investment, Rossi said the original idea to create a destination featuring market stalls, an interior hall, and artisan shops, “was too grandiose of a plan” to pencil out financially. That left the project stuck, he said.

Chris Vecera of Naysayer Coffee Roasters said he’s had his eye on the Food City project for some time.

“We love the neighborhood component of Food City,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great project … a cool, safe, comfortable, welcoming, fun place to be.”

In addition to coffee, he plans to offer pastries and other food options. Vecera said he hopes to open by the fall.

Naysayer is currently located at the First & Franklin Marketplace in downtown Napa. In addition to the Food City location, “Our coffee will continue to be served (downtown) in some capacity,” he said.

A former breezeway at the Food City center, which was covered over at one point, will be reopened, said Rossi. Seating and other improvements will be installed.