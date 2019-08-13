The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday, the second day in a row, because of unhealthful levels of smog in the region.
Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy again Wednesday. Light winds, hot temperatures, and exhaust from motor vehicles are expected to continue to cause ozone, or smog, to accumulate, especially in the East and South Bay.
The persistent high-pressure system over the region will keep temperatures elevated, delay ocean breezes and lead to unhealthy air quality, the district said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures near 100 degrees for south Napa on Wednesday and Thursday, with cooling starting Friday.
“It’s important that Bay Area residents help protect air quality so we are better protected when temperatures rise,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Finding another way to get to work besides driving alone makes a big difference in reducing air pollution throughout region.”
Ozone pollution can be particularly harmful for seniors, youth and those with respiratory or heart conditions. The air district advises people exercising outside to only do so in the early morning hours when the pollution levels are lower.