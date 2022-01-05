Another spike in Napa County's coronavirus case count; 239 positives confirmed Wednesday

The nation’s latest surge in coronavirus infections continues apace in Napa County, which on Wednesday afternoon announced 239 more positive tests for COVID-19 – nearly equaling its reported number of infections for the New Year’s weekend.

Napa County’s latest update on its COVID-19 informational website came on the heels of the 160 positive tests reported on Tuesday, as well as the 259 cases it reported over the holiday weekend.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, has attributed the rise – the sharpest since a summer surge driven by the virus’ Delta strain – to holiday gatherings and travel, more indoor activities in cold and rainy winter conditions, and the spread of the virus’ highly infectious Omicron variant.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 increased again Wednesday to 19, up from 16 on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and nine on Thursday. (Twenty percent of the county’s intensive-care beds were available as of Wednesday.) Napa County’s peak for pandemic-linked hospitalizations was 26, on Jan. 3, 2021.

In California, hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus are quickly approaching their summer 2021 peak. The state Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,032 COVID-positive patients were in hospital beds statewide Tuesday, more than double the 3,781 being treated 10 days earlier on Christmas. The state reported 1,390 in intensive care units, a 47% increase from 947 on Christmas Day.

At the height of the Delta variant surge in late August, the hospitalized virus total peaked around 8,350 and ICU patients around 2,100. California's all-time records are about 22,000 hospitalized and 4,900 in intensive care, both reached in January 2021, as the first coronavirus vaccine doses were becoming available in the U.S.

California also expanded on its record-high COVID-19 test positivity rate, increasing to 21.3% on Wednesday from 20.4% Tuesday, according to the state health department. The state's per-capita case rate has increased to a seven-day average of 89 per 100,000, rapidly approaching the all-time record of 112 per 100,000 set in the winter 2020 surge.

Researchers have determined that a smaller proportion of Omicron cases contract severe illness than with Delta. But Omicron is also far more contagious, as record-breaking caseloads across numerous U.S. states and other nations demonstrate, which health officials warn could outweigh the proportional decline in severity and threaten to overwhelm health care systems.

For December, Napa County has reported 62.5% of new COVID-19 cases were due to the Delta variant and 37.5% to Omicron. The genome sequencing results for eight cases were available, according to the county website.

The state health department is not reporting at the statewide level how many hospitalized patients were admitted specifically for COVID-19 compared to how many were admitted for other reasons and happened to test positive while hospitalized. Estimates on that distinction appear to vary widely by health jurisdiction, and many local health offices do not routinely track that information. (One exception is Placer County east of Sacramento, where health officials reported that about 84% of its hospitalized COVID-positive patients on Monday, and 95% of its COVID-positive ICU patients, were admitted specifically for the virus.)

With reports from Napa Register reporter Howard Yune and the Sacramento Bee.