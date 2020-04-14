Another Trump vs. California battle looms over reopening an economy battered by coronavirus

"I have all the confidence in the world moving forward that we will maintain that collaborative spirit in terms of the decision-making that we make here within the state of California as it relates to a road map for recovery and a road map to get back to some semblance of normalcy," Newsom said.

Reopening slowlyLife is still a long way from returning to pre-pandemic norms, but some scientists believe parts of the economy could return in the coming months under the right circumstances, public health experts said.

"Is it wearing masks? Probably. Is it continuing to restrict large gatherings? Yeah, probably," said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco. "Is it continuing to have older people stay home more than they would otherwise? Yeah, probably.

"When we return to work, do we all go back on the same day, or do we stagger that?" Rutherford asked.

A for 12 to 18 months, at the earliest. But widespread testing could be up and running in the next couple of months — both for the virus and for antibodies to show whether a person has been infected and now has some immunity.