Anthem winery wins Napa County approvals in winery growth battle

Manning and others expressed concern about Anthem water use from wells. Manning said two of her wells dried up over the last two years and she must truck in water for household needs.

Napa resident Ginna Beharry told supervisors that projects such as Anthem winery aren't going to save Napa County.

“You must save Napa by setting the example that wineries need to be the appropriate size in the appropriate place with adequate resources,” she said.

Paul Woolls, who has a Mount Veeder winery, spoke in favor of Anthem winery. He said the Mount Veeder American Viticultural Area (AVA) needs more tasting rooms and a winery like the planned Anthem would help with visitation.

“It would help to be able to provide a day on Mount Veeder,” he said.

Several people opposed to the Anthem project unsuccessfully called on Supervisor Ryan Gregory to recuse himself. They noted that, before becoming supervisor in 2016, Gregory worked for RSA+. The engineering firm did work for the Anthem project.

County Counsel Jeffrey Brax said Gregory did not have a financial interest in the appeals outcome. The one-year period when Gregory had to recuse himself from decisions involving his former employer expired several years ago.