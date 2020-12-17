Anthropologie retail store coming to First Street Napa

Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.

The store will occupy a 7,000-square foot space in the historic, and newly renovated, Gordon Building.

“Anthropologie brings a dynamic new presence popular among locals and visitors alike, and speaks volumes about Downtown Napa’s appeal to retailers, especially during these trying times,” Zapolski said in a news release. “Interest for leasing at First Street Napa remains strong, and we are excited to welcome this stellar retailer to the iconic Gordon Building, an award-winning, distinctive historic venue within our First Street Napa development property.”

The Gordon Building is a two-story, 20,000-square-foot building originally constructed in 1929, with an addition in 1935. The building is a handsome example of Spanish Colonial Revival styling with Spanish Renaissance details. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company bought the aging building in 2013 and undertook an extensive renovation of its façade, lobby, interior and structural elements, completed earlier this year.