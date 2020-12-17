Anthropologie retail store coming to First Street Napa

Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
The store will occupy a 7,000-square foot space in the historic, and newly renovated, Gordon Building.
“Anthropologie brings a dynamic new presence popular among locals and visitors alike, and speaks volumes about Downtown Napa’s appeal to retailers, especially during these trying times,” Zapolski said in a news release. “Interest for leasing at First Street Napa remains strong, and we are excited to welcome this stellar retailer to the iconic Gordon Building, an award-winning, distinctive historic venue within our First Street Napa development property.”
The Gordon Building is a two-story, 20,000-square-foot building originally constructed in 1929, with an addition in 1935. The building is a handsome example of Spanish Colonial Revival styling with Spanish Renaissance details. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company bought the aging building in 2013 and undertook an extensive renovation of its façade, lobby, interior and structural elements, completed earlier this year.
Anthropologie is an American clothing retailer operating more than 200 stores worldwide which offer an assortment of clothing, jewelry, home furniture, decoration, beauty, and gifts. Anthropologie is part of URBN brands, which includes Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN, and Terrain.
Other local Anthropologie stores can be found in Walnut Creek, Corte Madera, Berkeley.
First Street Napa has opened more than 37 retail and restaurant spaces since October 2017, including 15 new brands in 2020 that feature multiple first-to-market, smaller independent specialty merchants and local multi-generational natives offering unique new retail concepts and experiences.
Support Local Journalism
The boutiques offer a wide-ranging mix of artisanal products, gift items, children's clothing, premium denim, home and garden furnishings, and local designer pieces that complement an internationally known lifestyle banner like Anthropologie.
“During a year of unprecedented challenges, First Street Napa has continued to move forward with exciting growth and change,” said Zapolski. “Our community has grown together and significantly over the past few months. We’ve had 15 new tenants sign in 2020, and 10 retailers and tasting rooms have opened since August. We are thrilled to take this momentum into 2021 with the addition of Anthropologie mid-year.”
Anthropologie will be located at 1146 First St.. Building plans are underway for review and approval by city authorities, targeting approvals and construction to support a Summer 2021 opening.
WATCH NOW: AMERICANS ARE PLANNING TO TREAT THEMSELVES FOR THE HOLIDAYS
PHOTOS: THE RENOVATION OF NAPA'S GORDON BUILDING
The shrouded First Street side of Napa's historic Gordon Building
An arched staircase inside Napa's historic Gordon Building at 1130 First St.
Todd Zapolski of Zapolski Real Estate inside the Gordon Building, now being renovated
Old doors inside Napa's historic Gordon Building at 1130 First St.
A chandelier that will be preserved inside Napa's historic Gordon Building at 1130 First St
Inside Napa's historic Gordon Building at 1130 First St.
A view of the Native Sons of the Golden West building from inside the Gordon Building on First Street
Skylights provide natural light inside the Gordon Building on First Street
A hallway inside the Gordon Building
Metal framed windows salvaged from the Gordon Building renovation
An old "study room" door found inside Napa's Gordon Building
The old elevator door from inside Napa's historic Gordon Building at 1130 First St
The front of the Gordon Building
Bracing inside Napa's historic Gordon Building
Brick interior walls inside Napa's historic Gordon Building
PHOTOS: NAPA'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NOVEMBER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Feeling housebound during the pandemic, especially now that gyms are closed for indoor use? If you’re an American Canyon resident, then its ti…
Some of the hottest properties in Napa these days start with the letter M — but they aren’t mansions, and they don’t cost a million. The M sta…
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
With winter weather approaching and indoor dining banned as local coronavirus case counts spike, Napa Valley’s restaurants are bracing for wha…
CDC guidelines say encampments should be allowed to remain if there isn't housing available for their residents.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.