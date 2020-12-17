 Skip to main content
Anthropologie retail store coming to First Street Napa
Anthropologie retail store coming to First Street Napa

Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.

The store will occupy a 7,000-square foot space in the historic, and newly renovated, Gordon Building.

“Anthropologie brings a dynamic new presence popular among locals and visitors alike, and speaks volumes about Downtown Napa’s appeal to retailers, especially during these trying times,” Zapolski said in a news release. “Interest for leasing at First Street Napa remains strong, and we are excited to welcome this stellar retailer to the iconic Gordon Building, an award-winning, distinctive historic venue within our First Street Napa development property.”

The Gordon Building is a two-story, 20,000-square-foot building originally constructed in 1929, with an addition in 1935. The building is a handsome example of Spanish Colonial Revival styling with Spanish Renaissance details. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company bought the aging building in 2013 and undertook an extensive renovation of its façade, lobby, interior and structural elements, completed earlier this year.

Anthropologie is an American clothing retailer operating more than 200 stores worldwide which offer an assortment of clothing, jewelry, home furniture, decoration, beauty, and gifts. Anthropologie is part of URBN brands, which includes Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN, and Terrain.

Other local Anthropologie stores can be found in Walnut Creek, Corte Madera, Berkeley.

First Street Napa has opened more than 37 retail and restaurant spaces since October 2017, including 15 new brands in 2020 that feature multiple first-to-market, smaller independent specialty merchants and local multi-generational natives offering unique new retail concepts and experiences.

The boutiques offer a wide-ranging mix of artisanal products, gift items, children's clothing, premium denim, home and garden furnishings, and local designer pieces that complement an internationally known lifestyle banner like Anthropologie.

“During a year of unprecedented challenges, First Street Napa has continued to move forward with exciting growth and change,” said Zapolski. “Our community has grown together and significantly over the past few months. We’ve had 15 new tenants sign in 2020, and 10 retailers and tasting rooms have opened since August. We are thrilled to take this momentum into 2021 with the addition of Anthropologie mid-year.”

Anthropologie will be located at 1146 First St.. Building plans are underway for review and approval by city authorities, targeting approvals and construction to support a Summer 2021 opening.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

