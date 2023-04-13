Anti-Semitic signs and flyers posted outside of a Browns Valley Road residence have drawn numerous complaints from Napans and several reports to the Napa Police Department this week. But the police have said they won’t do anything about the current signage and flyers, and they haven’t done anything about past signs there, because the messages are protected by the First Amendment.

“The message was reviewed by the Napa Police Department and assessed by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office,” Napa police chief Jennifer Gonzales said in a Wednesday email. “It was determined to be Constitutionally protected speech. Like other times when the message was written in a manner that provoked energy from others, we cannot and will not take unlawful law enforcement action against First Amendment protected speech.”

As of Wednesday morning, the sign outside of the Browns Valley Road residence, immediately next to the public sidewalk and visible from the road, read: “ADL says don’t look at the Jews behind the curtain." That’s likely in reference to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that specializes in civil rights law and tracks anti-Semitic incidents, which have been rising rapidly over the past several years.

Above that sign is a second, cardboard sign, with flyers attached, that reads: “Take One.” The flyers appear to be lightly edited versions of anti-Semitic flyers previously distributed around Florida and several other communities around the country, which accuse 10 of Disney’s executives of being Jewish and grooming children for sexual abuse; it includes pictures of each of those executives with a Star of David pasted on their forehead. Unlike those flyers, the Napa flyers additionally claim “Walt Disney World to Host largest LGBTQ+ Conference in the World” and accuse the Disney executives as being “Jews behind the curtain.”

The flyers are likely in reference to, and exist in the context of, a dispute between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. That dispute essentially started when Disney’s former chief executive, Bob Chapek, criticized Florida’s anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” law last year, which banned lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade. Florida lawmakers are currently working to expand that law to cover higher grades and similar bills have been considered in at least 26 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

LGBTQ people and those who’ve opposed such laws have been accused of “grooming,” an incendiary, mischaracterizing conspiracy theory that’s long been leveled against the LBGTQ community. Hate crimes targeting sexual orientation and gender identity have risen sharply in recent years, according to FBI data.

Rabbi Niles Goldstein, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa, said the owner of the sign certainly seems to have a conspiratorial edge, and many right-wing conspiracy theories have taken a distinctly anti-Semitic turn in recent years.

“From my perspective as a rabbi and a leader in the Jewish community here, it’s very, very troubling,” Goldstein said.

The ADL, which didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication, reported in March that they had tracked 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents throughout the United States in 2022. That’s the highest number on record since ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979, and the third time in the past five years that the total has been the highest recorded, according to the ADL report.

Goldstein said several members of his congregation, including children, are very upset about the Browns Valley Road signs, but “nobody knows what to do.” He noted that the signs have come on the back of the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in the neighborhood around the synagogue about a year ago. Goldstein added that he’s been in regular contact with the police department, and he’s put several members of the department in touch with the ADL because of the sign, “but what keeps coming back to me, and what you have heard, is that because of the First Amendment, there’s nothing anybody can do."

He said that in some European countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, the type of speech posted on Browns Valley Road would be considered illegal. In his opinion, he said, the United States should follow that example.

Goldstein added that he understands why law enforcement officials feel their hands are tied because of the First Amendment, but he said such speech is damaging to the community, and “induces a sense of anxiety and fear that is not necessary.”

“Our almost deification of the First Amendment has led to some pretty vitriolic hate speech and offensive speech to be widely disseminated, on social media and in public,” Goldstein said. “My personal opinion is we should follow the example of some of these European countries and put a curb on some of this anti-Semitic rhetoric rooted in conspiracy theory and neo Nazism and things like that. Because we know where this is headed, and it’s not headed anywhere good.”

Gonzales noted that the resident in question — Donald William Snyder, 84 — has been putting up controversial signs near his Browns Valley Road residence for years. (Snyder didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.)

The signs over the years have stated Snyder’s right-wing political views, much of the time based on current news topics, and have included false information connected to various conspiracy theories.

For example, a 2021 sign appeared to falsely claim there had been 10,000 “COVID vaccine” deaths that year and called on people to not get vaccinated. In recent months, several of Snyder’s signs have expressed anti-Semitic views.

That includes a February sign that stated Victoria Nuland, U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs — who, as the sign mentioned, is Jewish — is “behind pushing WWIII.” And a December 2022 sign accused Sam Bankman-Fried — founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed late last year amid alleged fraud — and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, of being “Jewish Robber Barons.”

When asked by the Register about his COVID-19 sign in 2021, Snyder said he only puts up “basic facts” on his sign and talked about several debunked conspiracy theories, including those related to climate change, the 2020 election, vaccines and more. (After the 2021 Register article was published, Snyder attempted to have the article be retracted by referencing a misinterpretation of National Vaccine Information Center data.)

“Those that don’t read are no better off than those who can’t,” Snyder said at the time. “… It all comes down to looking yourself, finding out what is really happening.”

David Lytle, a resident of the Browns Valley area, said Snyder changes up his sign about once a week. He said he sees the messages on a regular basis while driving his eight-year-old son to Browns Valley Elementary School.

“They’re usually some sort of COVID conspiracy nonsense or they’re anti-LGBT or pro-Christian,” Lytle said. “This time he managed to wrap them all up in a really disgusting anti-Semitic sign including the flyers.”

Lytle said he submitted a report to the ADL, and they told him they were aware of the messages. He added that he imagines Snyder spends much of his time “having his mind melted” by right-wing media networks, such as One America News Network, and he thought the signs were a clear indication of how those outlets are damaging the country.

“I understand he’s exercising his First Amendment right, but so am I by saying his signs are disgusting and don’t have any place in our civil society,” Lytle said.

Snyder also has a history of violating city code when it comes to his signs. The city investigated the 2021 sign in July that year because it was in the public right of way, on a planter strip between Browns Valley Road and the sidewalk, according to Tony Valadez, who oversees city code enforcement.

As a result, Snyder moved his sign to his private property by August 2021. Then, in September, there was another complaint about Snyder propping his sign up on the bumper sticker of his truck. Owing to First Amendment protections, Valadez said in an email, the city determined that was allowed.

Then, in June 2022, Snyder built a large structure to hold up a sign in his front yard. This wasn’t allowed, Valadez said, because he didn’t have a building permit for the structure. And even if he had a permit, the structure would violate city code that states signage isn’t allowed to exceed four feet in height when placed on the ground or three feet when placed on a wall or fence.

After the city sent an official letter telling Snyder to take the structure down, Snyder complied in about a month, according to Valadez.

But another code enforcement case relating to Snyder’s violations of the city sign code was opened in October 2022, according to Valadez, and remains open. The city has issued letters and citations to Snyder in response, but he hasn’t yet complied.

Napa city councilmember Beth Painter, a resident of the area, noted that the city has definitely heard from a lot of people about the signs, and that they find them offensive and anti-Semitic. Councilmember Mary Luros said in an email that she was hesitant to talk about Snyder, given that he “is clearly desperate for attention.” But she said the signs are certainly problematic because they're highly visible and don't reflect what the city is about.

“It’s tough to drive by with my eight-year-old Jewish daughter and have to explain antisemitism to her, and that there are sick people in the world, but that the world also has a lot of good people in it,” Luros wrote. “We have a strong community in Napa that supports each other, and bigotry and hatred have no place here. I appreciate everyone who has shown support for our Jewish neighbors and friends at a time when we’re seeing an uptick in antisemitism and hate.”