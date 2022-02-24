Anti-Semitic flyers found at homes near Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa

Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to anti-Semitic leaflet dumps across California and the U.S. in recent weeks, according to Napa Police.

Napa’s central dispatch center began receiving calls at about 7:55 a.m. Thursday about residents of Elm, Oak, Pine, and other streets near Congregation Beth Shalom and Shearer Elementary School who found the pamphlets outside their homes, police said in a news release. Officers began interviewing witnesses and checking the area for surveillance videos, according to the department.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no known threats to Congregation Beth Shalom at 1455 Elm St., or to those who received the flyers, police said.

A neighborhood resident described seeing the handbills strewn down several streets as he went for a morning jog at about 7:15 a.m.

“I noticed them from Elm Street (near the synagogue) north all the way to Third Street, and there was a flyer in front of every house,” said Hardy Wallace, who has lived in the area since 2015. “I noticed them from Jefferson all the way to Coombs Street, and also on Franklin. There had to be hundreds of homes, if not more.”

A photograph shared with the Napa Valley Register showed one leaflet sealed in a clear plastic zip bag, which was partially filled with dry rice as apparent weight. Topping the page was a Star of David and the headline “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH,” followed by the names of federal and state government and health leaders, as well as executives and scientists with Pfizer and Moderna, producers of two COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

At the bottom of the leaflet, a QR code apparently was placed to be scanned with a smartphone to link a viewer to an anti-Semitic video. The back of the flyer bore the message “Let’s Go Brandon,” a phrase popular with right-wing critics of President Biden.

The presence of a grade school near the synagogue made the appearance of the handbills doubly offensive, Wallace said in a telephone interview.

“There’s plenty of kids walking to school, so many kids walking to Shearer, which is next to the temple,” he said. “There’s hundreds of kids walking to school (who can) come across these. It’s sick.”

Nobody was inside the Congregation Beth Shalom building when the flyers were reported to police, according to Rabbi Niles Goldstein, who said one of the leaflets was left at the home of a synagogue member.

“I myself am very angry; even though hate and anti-Semitism don’t belong in this world, they’re always been around and probably always will be,” he said Thursday.

In an email to congregation members, Goldstein described the Napa incident as likely “part of a larger pattern of extremists” spreading anti-Semitic material in various California communities in recent weeks. Hundreds of similar messages were found on Sunday in Berkeley, Tiburon and Palo Alto, according to media reports.

"This is yet another incident, as if we needed one, that demonstrates we are living in a period with an uptick in hate speech and anti-Semitism, and we need to be vigilant," said Goldstein. "We need to be calm, but we need to be aware. We need to come together along with government and law enforcement to do what we can to combat hatred, to bring those who perpetrate it to justice, and to celebrate our religious and cultural identity."

