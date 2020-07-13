Antioch dog training company owner sentenced in an animal cruelty case involving a Napa pet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of an Antioch dog training company was sentenced to two years in state prison last week for four counts of animal cruelty, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Scanlon delivered the sentence Friday to NorCal K9 owner Garry Reynolds, 39, who was convicted in March on the felony charges of neglect and unsuitable living conditions for four dogs left in his care.

Antioch city officials began investigating Reynolds in 2018 after police received a report that a dog named Gunnar had died at a property Reynolds was renting.

Gunnar, a German Shepherd, belonged to Denise Swank of Napa. She had paid $6,000 in cash to have Gunnar trained by Reynolds in Contra Costa County. Seventeen days later her dog was dead.

A veterinary pathologist at UC Davis later reported that Gunnar had died of heat stress or hyperthermia.

She later sued Reynolds for negligence, breach of contract and violation of the state's health and safety codes and was awarded $60,000 in a Napa court case in March 2019.