Four families were displaced from their east Napa apartments Tuesday night when oil being used to fry food caught fire to a kitchen, Napa Fire reported.
Multiple calls came in at 10:18 p.m. of a kitchen fire at the Royal Garden Apartments on the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue, said Capt. Dan D'Angelo.
When the first firefighters arrived, they found a ground floor unit in flames that were reaching into the apartment above it, D'Angelo said.
These apartments sustained heavy fire damage. Four surrounding apartments also were damaged by smoke and water and will need repairs, he said.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The Red Cross provided temporary housing assistance to an unknown number of victims, D'Angelo said.
Because the fire occurred among so many apartments, Napa Fire called a second alarm, resulting in a total of nine engines responding. The Napa County Fire Department/Cal Fire provided support, D'Angelo said.
A woman was frying food with oil in a pot when the pot overheated, he said. She took the pot off the burner as a smoke alarm went off. Moments later, while the cook was momentarily distracted, flames from the pot shot up a kitchen cabinet, he said.
"Don't walk away when you're cooking," D'Angelo said. "Oils are very flammable. In just seconds they can get away from you."
A gofundme account has been set up for the three people living in the apartment where the fire started: https://www.gofundme.com/qqzzj8-home-burned-down