Many of our print subscribers in the city of Napa will have noticed that their paper delivery has become erratic in the last two weeks.
I want to apologize deeply for this and want to assure you that we and the distribution company we rely on are working very hard to fix the problems as quickly as possible.
But it is not enough to say “we’re working on it.” We owe you an explanation.
Here’s what happened.
Three key routes in the city, covering around 700 subscribers, were handled by a standout carrier working for Borreson’s News Service. She had handled these routes with skill and thoroughness for many years.
Unfortunately, on Dec. 28, her car was struck head-on by a young man suspected of drunken driving. Our carrier sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized to this day.
Borreson’s quickly found drivers to cover the affected routes. The problem is that getting a new driver up dated on a route involves more than just handing them a subscriber list. It requires a detailed route map, often with notes on how a subscriber likes the paper delivered.
Our injured carrier had all that information in her head and not on paper, and she remains too injured to assist us in recreating those route maps.
We are working as quickly as possible to restore stable service to the affected areas, and it’s getting a little better every day. We hope to have everything back to normal soon.
In the meantime, please let us know if you are having difficulties. Your feedback will help us recreate that crucial route list. Please call 707-256-2245 or 707-256-2249.