Thousands of people noticed a flash, followed by glints of lights and a long, oddly shaped cloud overhead Wednesday evening.
Around 5:45 p.m., an apparent meteor entered the earth's atmosphere and put on a brief display.
Confusion about its origin came not only from the mystically inclined, but plenty of rational observers expecting to see the contrail of a Delta IV rocket meant to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
But Wednesday's launch was scratched at the last minute over a hydrogen leak.
And that left folks on the ground noticing something odd overhead.
And, of course, at least one observer floated a seasonal occurence as a possible explanation.