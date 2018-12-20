Try 1 month for 99¢
Meteor over St. Helena

An apparent meteor left this pattern in the sky over St. Helena Wednesday night.

 Bonnie Durrance

Thousands of people noticed a flash, followed by glints of lights and a long, oddly shaped cloud overhead Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., an apparent meteor entered the earth's atmosphere and put on a brief display.

Confusion about its origin came not only from the mystically inclined, but plenty of rational observers expecting to see the contrail of a Delta IV rocket meant to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

But Wednesday's launch was scratched at the last minute over a hydrogen leak.

And that left folks on the ground noticing something odd overhead.

And, of course, at least one observer floated a seasonal occurence as a possible explanation.

