Appeals court sides with Napa County, allows Syar quarry expansion

Syar officials have said a bigger quarry is needed to keep providing basalt for the region’s roads and other construction projects. Without the expansion, the quarry will run out of basalt to mine.

Opponents challenged the expansion on a variety of issues, such as whether dust from quarry blasting contains health-damaging respirable crystalline silica. They said blasting in the expanded quarry would disturb users of adjacent Skyline Wilderness Park.

This led to hours of county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors hearings in packed meeting rooms with experts from both sides arguing their points. Stop Syar Expansion is a group that includes residents from nearby neighborhoods.

“We’re confident the project has been fully vetted,” Attorney Tom Adams told supervisors on behalf of Syar at the 2016 hearing.

For the appeal, Stop Syar Expansion focused on five issues. One was whether the project environmental impact report adequately addressed allowing mining on land designated by the county’s 2008 general plan for agriculture and open space.

The court found that the county's public review addressed general plan consistency issues at length.