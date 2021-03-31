Appeals court sides with Napa County, allows Syar quarry expansion

Napa County won another legal victory in one of the community's longest-running, hardest-fought growth battles — and that means Syar quarry should be able to expand.
Syar Industries, Inc. proposed the controversial quarry expansion in the hills east of the city of Napa in 2008. The county approved a modified version of the project in 2016, prompting the community group Stop Syar Expansion to sue.
On March 25, the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a Napa County Superior Court decision in favor of the county. The court took 86 pages to explain its decision.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Stop Syar Expansion has the choice of appealing to the California Supreme Court.
“We’re still considering our options,” Kathy Felch, a member of Stop Syar Expansion who lives less than a mile from the quarry, said on Tuesday. “We’ll probably make a decision in the next week or so.”
Barring further appeals, Syar can expand its 497-acre quarry mining area in the hills near Napa State Hospital by 106 acres to remove basalt and other rocks. It can increase production from a million tons of rock annually to 1.3 million tons annually.
Syar officials have said a bigger quarry is needed to keep providing basalt for the region’s roads and other construction projects. Without the expansion, the quarry will run out of basalt to mine.
Opponents challenged the expansion on a variety of issues, such as whether dust from quarry blasting contains health-damaging respirable crystalline silica. They said blasting in the expanded quarry would disturb users of adjacent Skyline Wilderness Park.
This led to hours of county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors hearings in packed meeting rooms with experts from both sides arguing their points. Stop Syar Expansion is a group that includes residents from nearby neighborhoods.
“We’re confident the project has been fully vetted,” Attorney Tom Adams told supervisors on behalf of Syar at the 2016 hearing.
For the appeal, Stop Syar Expansion focused on five issues. One was whether the project environmental impact report adequately addressed allowing mining on land designated by the county’s 2008 general plan for agriculture and open space.
The court found that the county's public review addressed general plan consistency issues at length.
“And while (Stop Syar Expansion’s) perspective is that the project is 'inconsistent' with the county’s general plan, on this record, it was the prerogative of the county to conclude otherwise,” the court opinion said.
In another argument, Stop Syar Expansion said the county divided the quarry's annual particulate emissions across 365 days, improperly diluting daily emissions because the quarry operates for only 250 days a year.
But the court said the county used a five-year averaged annualized approach, as opposed to the one-year, 250-day approach favored by Stop Syar Expansion.
"We cannot say that the five-year average annualized approach the county chose to use was bereft of explanation or not one a reasonable mind could accept," the decision said.
Napa County in a statement Monday said only that it is pleased with the outcome in the appellate court.
Felch explained why Stop Syar Expansion is pursuing the matter so hard.
"Because we believe we're right," Felch said. "We believe (the expansion) is a danger to the community.”
WATCH NOW: TAKE A BRIEF TOUR OF CALISTOGA'S SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The Justin-Siena football team, a week after opening with a 7-0 nailbiter over Petaluma, broke out offensively in a 38-14 win at Sonoma Valley…
The Vintage High boys and Justin-Siena girls took first place in the first Vine Valley Athletic League golf tournament of the season on Silver…
The American Canyon High football team improved to 2-0 in this Vine Valley Athletic League-only season by spoiling visiting Napa High's opener…
The Vintage High football team saw three different quarterbacks throw touchdown passes to three different receivers during a 29-point first qu…
It’s been 15 years since Ian MacMillan was last head coach of the St. Helena High football program, and it’s been a roller coaster of a decade…
SEE THE MARCH PHOTOS OF THE MONTH FOR NAPA VALLEY
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.