Applications are being accepted for the Napa County Grand Jury

Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 Napa County Civil Grand Jury. Successful applicants will serve as grand jurors for a fiscal year term that begins on July 1 and ends June 30, 2021.

The Grand Jury is responsible for investigating and reporting on the operations, accounts and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government. Service as a Grand Juror is compensated at the rate of $15 for each general meeting attended and any applicable mileage. The Grand Jury typically meets in Napa.

To be eligible for selection, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the County of Napa for at least one year prior to appointment.

Citizens interested in applying for or learning more about the Napa County Civil Grand Jury can do so online by visiting the Grand Jury’s information page at www.napa.courts.ca.gov/general-info/grand-jury. Applications can also be sent by mail to 825 Brown St., Third Floor, Napa, CA 94559. Questions may be directed to the Napa Superior Court Executive Office at 707-299-1110.

