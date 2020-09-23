Applications being accepted for Napa County Civil Grand Jury

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Superior Court is again accepting applications for the Napa County Civil Grand Jury. Successful applicants will serve as Grand Jurors for a term up to 18 months beginning in January.

This recruitment supplements the traditional application period that occurred earlier this year, which was not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The current recruitment will remain open until Oct. 13. Those who applied during the first recruitment period earlier this year will still be considered for the Grand Jury and do not need to apply again.

The Civil Grand Jury is responsible for investigating and reporting on the operations, accounts, and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand Jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government.

Service as a Grand Juror is compensated at the rate of $15 for each general meeting attended and any applicable mileage. The Grand Jury has historically met in Napa, though is likely to conduct their work remotely (by phone or video) as long as the pandemic continues.