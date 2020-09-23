Applications being accepted for Napa County Civil Grand Jury

The Napa Superior Court is again accepting applications for the Napa County Civil Grand Jury. Successful applicants will serve as Grand Jurors for a term up to 18 months beginning in January.
This recruitment supplements the traditional application period that occurred earlier this year, which was not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The current recruitment will remain open until Oct. 13. Those who applied during the first recruitment period earlier this year will still be considered for the Grand Jury and do not need to apply again.
The Civil Grand Jury is responsible for investigating and reporting on the operations, accounts, and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand Jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government.
Service as a Grand Juror is compensated at the rate of $15 for each general meeting attended and any applicable mileage. The Grand Jury has historically met in Napa, though is likely to conduct their work remotely (by phone or video) as long as the pandemic continues.
“The Grand Jury represents a fundamental component of our local government system,” said Judge Victoria Wood. “Our Grand Jurors perform a vital government service and are rewarded with the knowledge their efforts make Napa a better place to live through transparency and accountability. Their service is more important than ever.”
To be eligible for selection, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the County of Napa for at least one year prior to appointment. Other requirements include: sufficient knowledge of the English language, possession of natural faculties, be of ordinary intelligence, sound judgment, and good character; not currently serving as a trial juror; not discharged as a grand juror within one year prior to Jan. 1, 2021; and never convicted of malfeasance in office or any felony or other high crime. Elected public officials are not eligible to serve.
To learn more about and/or apply for the Napa County Civil Grand Jury, please visit the Grand Jury’s web page at www.napa.courts.ca.gov/general-info/grand-jury.
Questions may be directed to the Napa Superior Court Executive Office at 707-299-1110.
