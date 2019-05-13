The theme of Napa's Fourth of July parade this year is Celebrating the American Dream.
Applications are now being accepted to participate in the parade. For a copy of the application and the rules for participation, visit www.napa4thofjulyparade.com.
Individuals, businesses and non-profit groups interested in participating in the parade should visit the web site and fill out an entry form as soon as possible. Entries will be limited and there will be a firm deadline enforced this year. The number of vehicles in the parade will be limited and entries must be in keeping with the patriotic theme.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting on Second Street near Wilson Street, then east on Second Street, south onto Brown Street and then west on Third Street.
The parade is produced by the Napa Sunrise Chapter of Rotary International. Rotarian.
In addition to Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise, sponsors for the parade this year include Kamer Consulting, Napa Recycling and Waste Services and WSI Next Gen Marketing.
The parade wraps up at noon. City of Napa events following the parade will begin at 5 p.m.at the Oxbow Commons. Music and stage festivities will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. A Kid Zone will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30. Check out Napa Parks and Recreation on Facebook for details.
For more information contact visit www.napa4thofjulyparade.com and like our Facebook page, Napa 4th of July Parade to stay informed and see photos.