Applications for small business aid during coronavirus crisis begin Friday

Small business owners affected by stay-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a federal loan assistance program starting Friday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching its Paycheck Protection Program, in which “preferred lenders” work directly with loan applicants. The program is aimed at businesses needing money to retain employees and meet production costs, sick leave, rent, mortgage and other responsibilities, according to Whitney Diver McEvoy, CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce.

The program includes:

--Emergency economic injury grants to small businesses/nonprofits hit by the coronavirus to keep employees on, pay for sick leave, meet production costs, or pay obligations like rent or mortgages

--Small business debt relief where SBA will cover loan payments for six months

--Deferral of payroll taxes allows employers to defer payment of the employer on payroll taxes.

--The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

-- Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, and tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

Business owners may apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally-insured depository institution, federally-insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.

Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. All loans will have the same terms regardless of lender or borrower.

For more information, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp

The application form is available at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Application-3-30-2020-v3.pdf

