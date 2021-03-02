Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in American Canyon

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10) in American Canyon for people ages 65 and over.

If you or someone in your family is over the age of 65, please visit https://lf.cityofamericancanyon.org/Forms/vaccine to sign up. The vaccine is safe and free of charge to eligible American Canyon residents, city officials said.

If you are under the age of 65 and interested in getting the vaccine when it’s your turn, please take a moment to sign up at https://lf.cityofamericancanyon.org/Forms/vaccine.

The City of American Canyon, American Canyon Fire Protection District, Napa County government, and NorthBay Healthcare are working to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the American Canyon community.