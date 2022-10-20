Appraisal says Napa County's Skyline Park worth $7.2 million

A starting point as Napa County seeks to buy Skyline Wilderness Park from California is $7.2 million.

That’s the worth of about 880 acres of land as calculated by a third-party appraiser. County officials are to meet with state Department of General Services officials to discuss next steps.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Andrew Brooks has visited Skyline east of the city of Napa since he was 10. Today, Brooks is president of the Skyline Park Citizens Association, the nonprofit group of volunteers that runs the park.

“I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much until the deal is done,” he said on Wednesday.

Napa County has tried off-and-on for more than 15 years to buy Skyline from the state. It wants to ensure this hilly, oak-covered area with 25 miles of trails and Bay Area views remains a park.

Since 1980, the county has leased the land from the state for $100 a year. That lease expires in 2030, and some fear the state might then seek to develop the land.

Brooks wants a deal. California’s long-range intentions for the Skyline site aren’t clear to him. The state has talked about using land there for housing. Mining is also a concern, given that a quarry next door shows the potential.

“If Skyline didn’t exist, there is nothing nearby that would replace it,” Brooks said.

Napa County has yet to release the appraisal to the public. But Becky Craig, assistant county executive officer, said questions remain.

One is whether a Skyline deal would include parkland along Imola Avenue that the state views as a potential affordable housing site. Another question is whether the county would take responsibility for the dam that forms Lake Marie, with Napa city neighborhoods downstream.

A deal might be three months or three years away or somewhere in between, Craig said.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said an appraisal done several years ago for a previous attempt to buy Skyline was in the $3 million to $4 million range. This latest appraisal, at $7.2 million, came in higher.

“The valuation will be part of the negotiations going forward, so we’ll see how that number changes,” Gregory said.

Possible Skyline Park housing generating controversy in Napa County California wants places to build affordable housing. Advocates of Napa's Skyline Wilderness Park don't want housing built there.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza welcomed news that an appraisal has been complete, given that is a key step toward the county being able to buy the park.

“To be at this juncture — I think it’s a moment we just can’t let go,” he said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Pedroza mentioned trying to accelerate things so Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht, who leave office at the end of December, can vote on a deal that would finally wrap up the Skyline purchase quest. Dillon and Wagenknecht were involved with the previous, unsuccessful attempts.

Gregory said he’d like to see that happen, though he expressed doubt a deal could be completed in two months.

Skyline Wilderness Park land was historically used by Napa State Hospital, which opened in 1875 as the Napa State Asylum of the Insane. The hospital at one time controlled about 2,000 acres with orchards, vegetable gardens and dairy and poultry ranches. Lake Marie provided water.

By the late 1960s, locals were talking about using some of the state hospital’s vast land holdings for a park. Even then, the idea was it would be a “skyline” park. It took another decade to hammer out the 50-year lease that began in February 1980.

Skyline Wilderness Park opened in April 1983, with volunteers with the Skyline Park Citizens Association running it.

In 2004, a cash-strapped state looked at selling surplus property to close a budget deficit. A study said underused parts of Napa State Hospital, including Skyline, should be considered.

Locals weren’t worried about Skyline being sold and immediately developed because of that 50-year lease. But they saw a chance for the county to buy it and settle the park’s long-term future.

In 2010, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed legislation allowing Napa County to buy Skyline from the state. Efforts to reach a deal failed and the legislation expired in 2015.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, in 2019 sponsored legislation again authorizing the state to sell Skyline to Napa County for fair market value. The deadline to reach a deal is Jan. 1, 2026.