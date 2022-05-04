Are there microplastics in the Napa River? According to experts, probably

Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa River and its watershed are filled with it, too.

“I don’t think most people realize how insidious plastics are,” said Chris Malan, executive director of ICARE, a Napa nonprofit that stands for the Institute for Conservation Advocacy Research and Education. “It is such a huge part of everybody's daily lives, and we don't give it a second thought.”

The most recent of Malan and ICARE’s missions is the Napa Watershed Microplastic Project, although the group has historically conducted steelhead studies, helped restore Suscol Creek and the like. An educational endeavor with the hopes of teaching the public about microplastics, this new project came about when ICARE members started to notice an uptick in the amount of plastic in and around the Napa River.

Currently, the project is in its developmental stage and Malan is working with her colleagues to develop a curriculum and materials.

“It was the people who were recreating the rivers that really started this outcry, because we were experiencing it as we were swimming, fishing, kayaking, sailing, and we would come into these huge problems with plastic and with the wildlife,” she said.

For example, on their most recent paddle trip on the Napa River to watch Chinook salmon, Malan says her group got to one portion where they had to physically get out of the water and move their boats around a plastic-filled logjam that was blocking the route.

“There was just so much garbage in the river,” she said.

Malan started soaking up as much information as she could on the topic of plastics, eventually finding out about the more mysterious threat of microplastics. She started attending seminars put on by the state water board and reaching out to various public research agencies, and as a result, Malan can now give basic-level information to those who ask her about it and knows exactly where to point folks wanting to know more.

What is a microplastic? What is a microplastic? According to the National Ocean Service, microplastics can be defined as, "small plastic pieces, less than five millimeters long, which can be harmful to our ocean and aquatic life." When manufactured goods containing plastics are thrown away, destroyed, or otherwise exposed to the elements, they can then shed tiny fragments into the air and water. As an emerging field of study, not a lot is known about microplastics and their impacts yet, but we do know plastic is the most prevalent type of marine debris found in our oceans and Great Lakes.

One such group she refers to is the San Francisco Estuary Institute, which has conducted a series of important studies surveying the presence and origin of different types of microplastics in the Bay Area’s water sources.

Diana Lin, a senior scientist for the SFEI’s clean water program, worked on many of these studies, and says that the first and most important step is to identify — and then address — the sources of these microplastics. For example, Lin and her colleagues published their report, “A Synthesis of Microplastic Sources and Pathways to Urban Runoff,” in October 2021, which included an overview of different types of microplastics and their Bay Area origins.

As a result, the SFEI could finally drill down some data and findings on the topic, and come up with a resulting set of recommendations.

When it was all said and done, Lin and her colleagues estimated that each year, about 7 trillion microplastics are discharged into San Francisco and San Pablo bays due to stormwater, and 17 billion due to wastewater. As a result, they also found the presence of these microparticles in at least 38% of the fish studied.

So when thinking about the Napa River’s connection to the greater bay, it isn’t a stretch to use these estimates as a measure for our own exposure to microplastics.

“Our findings are applicable to other urban areas and that urban runoff should be considered a major pathway for microplastics,” said Lin. “You have to remember that our wastewater gets treated prior to discharge, removing most, but definitely not all, the microplastics that flow down the drain. Stormwater runoff, on the other hand, is transported directly to receiving waters like San Pablo Bay usually without treatment.”

Similarly, Lin says that particles from tires were one of the top sources of microplastics found, as the wear-and-tear of driving results in a whole lot of compaction and fragmentation against the pavement.

“We were also really surprised at major data gaps, such as very few studies of microplastics in air, [which] is particularly important for identifying the major sources of microplastic fibers,” she said.

Lin explains that these microplastic fibers are long and light, so they can be suspended in air and thus travel much longer distances compared to other types of microplastics … further complicating their mitigation.

“And, they are everywhere,” she said. “We shed them from our clothing, emit fibers outdoors from clothes dryer vents, and they’re used in construction and geotextile materials, masks, etcetera … We need well-designed air studies to understand what are the top sources and pathways of microplastic fibers outdoors.”

So, the best thing that can be done from a scientific standpoint is to keep monitoring and tracking down where all of this plastic is coming from, and create hyper-specific management plans from there.

“There’s not going to be one solution that will address all microplastics,” said Lin. “For each source of microplastics, there are many intervention points to reduce its release … [But, there] are a few things we can all do.”

For cigarette butts, the SFEI points to the redesign of cigarette filters in addition to trash capture devices and implementing bans or butt deposit programs. For single-use foodware, they advocate for product redevelopment to find more and better alternatives, as well as increasing the availability and access to both trash and recycling bins.

Textile fibers — which come from clothing, medical masks, carpet or other fabrics — also are a huge contributor, especially due to the fact that many traditional dryers vent outdoors, effectively pushing these fibers out into the open.

“I’ve started hanging clothes to dry as much as feasible, which also helps to prolong the life of my clothes,” said Lin.

And when it comes to the most jarring finding in the study — the presence of tire particles in the bay and urban runoff — there is a slew of actions that can be taken by tire manufacturers, individual drivers, the producers of the vehicles themselves and even public works departments, she said. Driving less, installing debris collectors, and building bioretention gardens for stormwater runoff just scratch the surface.

“So when buying new tires for your car, look around for tires with longer warranty, higher than 50,000 miles,” said Lin. “Those tires wear less, and save you money by lasting longer.”

Read the full report by the SFEI at www.sfei.org/projects/microplastics or learn more about Napa’s ICARE at www.icarenapa.org .

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

