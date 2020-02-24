'Are you really real?' Volunteers recount vivid new details in finding missing Palo Alto couple

When they turned to head up the drainage ditch, they were confronted by a "solid wall of forest," Quincy said.

For two hours, they forged over, under and through the brush. They followed a narrow deer trail briefly before it was consumed by undergrowth. "We're thinking there's no way they could have gotten out here," he said.

That's when they heard the bewildered "hello."

Snapping into action, Groot dashed to the couple through a hollow in the underbrush. The couple was 200 feet away. It took nearly 10 minutes to reach them. Leaning against a log, their back to their saviors, the couple was so weak they could barely move. But their voices gained strength as they called for help.

"We asked them their names," said Quincy, still too shocked to believe what he was seeing.

"We're Carol and Ian," they said.

"I kept looking at them, (thinking), is this even possible?" Quincy said. "They didn't believe it either. They were on the verge of tears, overjoyed."

The radio reception to the rescue base was poor, so teams transmitted the news of the "live find" from one group to the next.