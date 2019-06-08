Napa Valley creators and collectors gathered at The Oxbow School on a blustery Saturday morning to appreciate Northern California artisans.
The second annual Napa Makes event featured about 30 crafters and sellers of food and drink. Families brought blankets and relaxed under trees, looking out over the Napa River. Shoppers pushed strollers and walked dogs as they headed from room to room, perusing food, fashion, art and other items.
Shoppers admired colorful throw pillows, hand-woven jewelry, pottery, and body butter. They ate bagels boiled in alkaline water, and sipped chais and local wines. Foodies were welcome, too — there was turmeric okra, Bloody Mary popcorn, mushroom jerky, marmalade and jams, curry cauliflower, bone broth kale chips and umami boullion for sale.
Most of the goods weren't cheap, but they were made with care by their crafters — many of whom were from the Napa Valley. Local sellers hoped to see Napa Makes continue for years to come.
Some sellers, like Dara Weyna of American Canyon, were back after a successful first year at Napa Makes. Weyna, owner of Coffee & Lilacs, specializes in mixed media goods. She spends most of her time painting, but also works with wood and leather, Weyna said.
Napa Makes stood apart from other makers fairs because the organizers are supportive of community and local artists, she said.
"There's a lot of us in Napa ... a lot of makers of all kinds," she said. "I'm glad that they support us."
Kristina Young of Napa sought modest donations for the Napa Quake Mosaic in exchange for the opportunity to create a mosaic stepping stone for a garden surrounding the in-progress mural.
The project takes donated shards from items destroyed in the 2014 earthquake and turns them into a mosaic to be displayed in Napa. Young estimates that more than 1,000 community members have helped make 406 panels for the mosaic. It will also feature items burned in the 2017 wildfires.
"How can we create something from all this stuff?" she said.
Napa Quake Mosaic is currently seeking donations to install the mosaic in the next year at gofundme.com/napa-quake-mosaic.
Across the room, Lisa Anderson Shaffer of Fairfax sat near her jewelry, made of cotton and hemp. Her business, Zelma Rose, creates with zero to no waste.
Events like Napa Makes are good for artists, she said. They get makers to talk to customers, support other artists and see different kinds of work.
"It's necessary," Anderson Shaffer said. "Any sort of creative endeavor is really isolating."
In a room next door, Lisa Kaufman of Napa sold jewelry at her table for Korut Studio's designs. Some of her items are designed in wax and cast in bronze.
"It's nice to have a place to come see it all together," she said.
Aubrey Bailey, co-owner of downtown Napa's Cadet Wine and Beer Bar, said her company was selling canned wines made by local vintners. All proceeds went directly to scholarship funding for The Oxbow School.
"It's absolutely amazing," she said. "It's so great to support the arts."
On a grass lawn facing the river, University of California Davis students entertained kids outside of an installation designed to get people to encourage recycling and rethink trash, said design and economics student Jovita Wattimena. The students were inspired by childhood and being creative about how to create out of what we would consider to be waste.
Napa resident Sakhon Nhek's six- and one-year-old kids enjoyed the installation.
Nhek, who is a photographer and painter, said she came to Napa Makes to support a friend and see what artisans had to offer. It's about "supporting people who do what they love," she said.
Nhek wasn't the only shopper who appreciated the opportunity to peruse so many locally made goods in one spot.
"More of this, less of the chain shops," said Amanda Sands of Napa. "I'd rather support the little people."