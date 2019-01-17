HEALDSBURG — Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Rosa man Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting a Healdsburg man with a hatchet.
The suspect, Emanuel Gudino, 19, and the 40-year-old unidentified victim worked in construction together for several years. Gudino allegedly took the victim's truck without permission Wednesday and gave a Healdsburg Valero station employee cash for gasoline, according to the sheriff's office.
When the employee told Gudino the cash was counterfeit, Gudino called the victim to come and pay for the gas. Gudino claimed he didn't know the money was counterfeit and said someone else gave him the money, sheriff's officials said.
Both men argued about the incident when they returned to a residence in the 700 block of Dry Creek Road where Gudino threatened the victim with a six-inch hatchet he took from the victim's work truck, sheriff's officials said. During a struggle, the victim got the hatchet from Gudino and left.
Gudino chased the victim and a witness tackled Gudino who broke a window in anger with his fist. Gudino was corralled until deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim was treated at the scene for a two-inch laceration behind his ear and was advised to go to a hospital.
Gudino complained of chest pains and was examined at a hospital before he was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, making threats and vandalism. He is being held without bail for violating the terms of his probation in a previous burglary offense, sheriff's officials said.