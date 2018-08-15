The California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday night the arrest and charging of the Chevrolet pickup truck driver who crashed into CHP Officer Kirk Griess' motorcycle and a Saturn SUV on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Friday.
Griess, 46, a 19-year CHP veteran, and the Saturn driver, Jaime Manuel, 49, of Vallejo, died in the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m. Friday on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway after
Griess had pulled Manuel over.
The arrest and charges were announced by Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams at a news conference at the CHP's Cordelia Vehicle Enforcement Facility.