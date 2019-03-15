A short police chase started Friday morning when a stopped American Canyon motorcycle officer noticed a car go by with no front license plate and a rear plate that had no registration tag.
When the officer jumped on his motorcycle to make a stop, the Honda sped away from the intersection of Newell Drive and Donaldson Way at a high rate of speed, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.
The Honda ran several stop lights before crashing into the median on Flosden Road, just south of American Canyon Road, shortly after 8 a.m., Ortiz said.
The driver, who was uninjured, abandoned the car and fled on foot into the Canyon Creek development. He was apprehended as he started to go into a resident's open garage door to ask to use the resident's cellphone, he said.
Police arrested Angel Rangel, 26, of Vallejo for investigation of felony failure to yield, and three misdemeanors -- obstructing arrest, property damage hit and run and driving with a suspended license.
The Honda was not registered to Rangel and had not been registered with the DMV since 2016, Ortiz said. The investigation continues.