Arrest follows disturbance at downtown Napa restaurant

Napa police were dispatched to the Morimoto restaurant on Main Street at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person who was acting bizarrely and challenging people to fight.

When officers attempted to question a suspect, the man adopted a fighting stance and charged at them, police said. The man, identified as Mark Allen Durfey, 51, of Napa was subdued after being tased and pepper sprayed by separate officers, police said.

Police said it took four officers to control Durfey and put him in a restraint.

Durfey was first checked out at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said, then booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of resisting an officer, a felony, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

