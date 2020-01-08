{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Sonoma was arrested Tuesday night after he crashed on Fourth Avenue, north of Imola Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Because of his intoxicated state, Shawn Michael Morgan ran off the roadway and hit a fence post, the CHP said. The crash occurred at 10 p.m.

Morgan was treated for minor injuries at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of drunk driving.

Morgan was wearing a helmet, but did not have an endorsement on his license allowing him to drive a motorcycle, the CHP said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.