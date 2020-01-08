A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Sonoma was arrested Tuesday night after he crashed on Fourth Avenue, north of Imola Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Because of his intoxicated state, Shawn Michael Morgan ran off the roadway and hit a fence post, the CHP said. The crash occurred at 10 p.m.
Morgan was treated for minor injuries at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of drunk driving.
Morgan was wearing a helmet, but did not have an endorsement on his license allowing him to drive a motorcycle, the CHP said.