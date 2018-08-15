The California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney's Office were scheduled to announce Wednesday night the arrest and charging of the Chevrolet pickup truck driver who crashed into CHP Officer Kirk Griess' motorcycle and a Saturn SUV on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Friday.
Griess, 46, a 19-year CHP veteran, and the Saturn driver, Jaime Manuel, 49, of Vallejo, died in the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m. Friday on the right shoulder of Highway 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway after
Griess had pulled over Manuel.
A news conference to discuss the case was planned for 5:30 p.m. at the CHP's Cordelia Vehicle Enforcement Facility.
CHP Capt. Mark Headrick and Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams were scheduled to speak at the news conference.