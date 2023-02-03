A robbery and attempted kidnapping at South Napa Marketplace turned into a vehicle pursuit that ended in Oakland.

The robbery report came to Napa dispatch at 11:49 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old victim said she had been assaulted and her purse taken by the assailants. The assailants — a female and two males — tried to pull her into the vehicle, but she escaped with help from bystanders, a Napa police press release said.

The suspects left in a white BMW sports utility vehicle. American Canyon police and Sheriff’s deputies saw and stopped the vehicle, which yielded. A female suspect exited and was detained.

Then a male suspect got into the driver’s seat and the vehicle pursuit began. Law enforcement officials followed until a California Highway Patrol helicopter took over the pursuit. The CHP followed the BMW into Oakland, where the other suspects exited and ran.

CHP ground units were nearby and detained the two suspects. They were later transported to Napa County and booked into jail.

Arrested were Quran Marie Corbin, 27, of Los Angeles and Danny Lamont Williams, 18, of Oakland on suspicion of such felonies as robbery and attempted kidnapping. Bail was $100,000 each. Also arrested was a juvenile from Oakland, according to jail booking logs and the press release.