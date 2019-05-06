A speeding car caught the eye of an American Canyon police officer at 3:30 a.m. Monday. What followed was a high-speed chase down I-80, a car crash in Hercules and a backyard search aided by a CHP helicopter.
Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said an officer tried to pull over the speeding Infiniti on Danrose Drive, but the car sped off. On Interstate 80, the vehicle hit speeds in excess of 100 mph as a California Highway Patrol helicopter joined the pursuit.
The Infiniti crashed at an off ramp in Hercules, with the some occupants fleeing on foot in nearby residential backyards.
The American Canyon officer release a K-9 who helped nab one suspect. Hercules police and the CHP helicopter helped arrested two more, while a fourth got away, Ortiz said in a news release.
Inside the crashed car, police reported finding a loaded Glock firearm along with a black mask and gloves.
Using information provided by the helicopter crew, police said they also recovered a cell phone that had been thrown into bushes.
The investigation into what the suspects were doing in American Canyon, armed with a handgun and mask, is continuing, Ortiz said.
The three suspects included Dejuan Allen, 20, of Oakland who was booked at the Napa County jail for possible charges of resisting arrest with violence, possessing a gun for which he was not the registered owner, and possessing a concealed gun in a car.
Also arrested were Calvin Levell Hooker, 26, and Warner Demonte, 18, both of Oakland, for investigation of resisting arrest with violence.