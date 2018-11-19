Fire officials say two men were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a fire station during a wildfire that decimated a Northern California town.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher were arrested on charges of looting, stealing a vehicle and being in possession of stolen property.
The department says the Concow men were booked into Butte County Jail on $250,000 bail. No information on attorneys for the men was immediately available.
The blaze that started on Nov. 8 leveled the town of Paradise and heavily damaged the communities of Magalia and Concow. The fire continues to burn Monday in steep, rugged terrain in the Plumas National Forest.
Authorities last week arrested five men and a woman six suspected of looting evacuated homes.