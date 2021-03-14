Art and barbering: the pandemic produced an unexpected Napa pairing

A barbershop has quietly opened for business in a south Napa storefront — where now-blank white walls await the artworks that will provide clues to how the shop came to be, during a historic pandemic.
Tucked inside a 500-square-foot space within the historic Food City shopping center at Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road, the Olde Town Barbershop already includes the typical signs of a hair cutter’s trade — mirrors, sinks, chairs, and a variety of razors, scissors and hair treatments.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
But by the time Olde Town’s owner Giancarlo Fradella stages the barbershop’s grand opening at 203 S. Jefferson St. — possibly as soon as May — its blank walls are expected to be filled with creations by Gordon Huether, the longtime Napa sculptor who invited Fradella to take his barbering skills inside his local art studio when shelter-at-home rules passed to stem the coronavirus forced numerous businesses to shut down, leaving Fradella with no place to make his living.
“They’re going to be Gordon’s playground,” the 34-year-old Fradella, who lives less than five minutes from his new business, said Wednesday. “… His art and my art and marrying the two, we thought it was a cool idea, and something we’d never seen before.”
Fradella had been cutting hair as an independent contractor at downtown Napa’s Executive Room when the county’s first stay-home directive, passed in March 2020, put the shop, and him, out of work for more than two months. After a second shutdown that summer and a frustrating search for an outdoor space where he could work, he found a lifeline in the Gordon Huether Studio, where the host invited him to serve customers on a covered patio of the Monticello Road property.
The studio remained Fradella’s workplace for two months, until county COVID-19 rules eased enough to allow his return to downtown in September. For payment, Huether accepted from his new friend only gratitude and a lasagna dinner sent by the barber’s wife, Fradella told the Napa Valley Register in December.
After nearly a decade in the trade — and during yet another COVID-triggered shutdown in December — Fradella began acting on long-held plans to go into business for himself.
“Giancarlo already was thinking, as many entrepreneurs do, about what it would be like to have his own shop,” Huether said last week. “We’d talked a bit of the possibility of having his barbershop at our studio — ‘art at the barber,’ we called it — but as it turned out, Food City made more sense. Instead of having a barbershop in a gallery, now we’re going to have a gallery in a barbershop.”
Small enough to adorn the walls of a small storefront, the works Huether plans to display at Olde Town may be a sharp departure from the outdoor, often commandingly large pieces like downtown Napa’s 9/11 Memorial on which he has largely built his fame.
“I definitely have a split personality when it comes to art,” Huether said of the more human-scale exhibit coming to Food City. “One personality does these monumental, large-scale installations across the country and different parts of the world — and then there’s this other side that is much more personal and intimate, (producing) studio art or fine art, meant to hang on somebody’s wall and be enjoyed that way.”
Among the early pieces Huether expects to display at the shop are a wood, glass and paint installation based on pinup-girl photography and illustrations of the 1940s, as well as a work themed after the shaggy-headed character Struwwelpeter from 19th-century Germany.
“Giancarlo is cutting hair, people want to be neat and clean, and while you’re waiting, you look at what would happen if you didn’t have Giancarlo in your life,” Huether quipped.
Besides a rotating selection of Huether artworks, Olde Town will also feature an array of traditional barber services such as straight-razor shaves, along with the option of throwback hairstyles in addition to conventional cuts.
“I do specialize in ‘50s pompadours, greasers, high-and-tights, slick-backs that are hard to come by,” said Fradella, who studied such historical hairstyling in Rotterdam in the Netherlands four years ago. “I wish there was more demand; they’re so much fun, my favorite cuts to do.”
Striking out on his own — with an assist from the artist who helped him keep working — Fradella reflected on the unlikelihood of his path even during the most unpredictable of years.
“I had absolutely no idea where it would lead,” he said. “I had no idea this would be happening, fast-forwarding a year later.”
WATCH NOW: A LOOK BACK AT CONSTRUCTION IN NAPA'S OXBOW BYPASS
PHOTOS: COLORFUL RUTHERFORD TULIP PATCH IS A SHOWSTOPPER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com