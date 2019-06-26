Napa Art Walk exhibit

Installations for the 2019-21 exhibit will include:

- “!” by Jann Nunn, Oakland (powder-coated stainless steel; First and School streets)

- “Celestial” by Eino Romppannen, Pahrump, Nevada (Brazilian blue quartzite, stainless steel; First and Franklin streets)

- “Reconstruite” by Danette Landry, Napa (bronze on steel plate; First and Randolph streets)

- “Leaf Spiral” by Ken McCall, Boise, Idaho (steel and stainless steel; First and Coombs streets)

- “Take Heart” by Patricia Vader, Martinez (powder-coated steel, aluminum; Main Street at Parking Lot J)

- “Release” by Eileen Fitz-Faulkner, Orinda (concrete, steel, fiberglass; Main Street at Napa Creek)

- “Cultural Pedestrians” by Sue Quinlan, Boulder, Colorado (concrete and steel; Main Street near Cole’s Chop House)

- “Transcendent” by Brian Hutsebout, Oregon (steel, cedar, copper; First and McKinstry streets)

Online: napaartwalk.org