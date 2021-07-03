Art where it matters: Two of Kristina Young’s projects to beautify Napa

Young said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple types of delays for both projects. It has taken time to get permits from the city as well as figure out what materials will be needed.

“Right now we’re picking up where we left off in spring 2020. We are moving forward as permits are approved,” said Young.

How developers work with artists

Joe Peatman, trustee of the Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation, said the members of the Foundation care about these local projects.

“We want the artwork to reflect what is going on with the buildings today. Everyone at the Gasser Foundation is into art. We like seeing art on the projects we build, especially pieces that are attractive, lasting, and colorful,” said Peatman.

The Gasser Foundation, the developer behind the South Napa Marketplace and South Napa Century Center, is required by Napa’s Public Art Ordinance to either install public art on the site of its developments or pay the same amount as an in-lieu fee into the city of Napa’s Art Fund. The art constructed must be equal in value to 1 percent of the construction costs of the development project.