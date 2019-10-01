Downtown Napa may soon gain another offbeat canvas for outdoor artworks.
Early next year, a team of Northern California artists would cover 13 metal traffic signal cabinets with decorative wraps under a plan shared with city public art advisers last week.
The installations, in which artworks would be photographed and then transferred to wrapping vinyl, would become the latest visual spice in a downtown district adorned in recent years by touches as small as pole-hung flower baskets – and as bold as the Napa Art Walk and the annual Lighted Art Festival.
The endorsement by the Public Art Steering Committee sends the project to the City Council for approval, which would clear the way for installation of the art wraps in January and February.
Transforming utility cabinets into canvases is not new to Napa, where the Rail Arts District sponsored the decoration of 12 of the metal boxes along the Napa Valley Wine Train line in the spring of 2018. The results caught the eye of Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association merchants’ group, which proposed a similar effort in central Napa to liven up its streetscape.
“They’ve done such amazing job, we thought it made complete sense to do the same thing here,” he said Wednesday. “They’ve taken plain utility boxes and told a story, a fun story, and it grabs you for a moment, and it brings a smile to somebody’s face. That’s what we’re looking to do; in this case, we think we’re being wise in not reinventing the wheel.”
Under the cabinet-art program, Napa would recruit visual artists from the Napa Valley as well as Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties. A seven-member panel drawn from the public art committee, downtown association and local art professionals would select 12 applications in November and assign them to various locations on Main, First, Second, Third and Pearl streets, according to Shelly Willis, a Napa art consultant who developed the plan with the downtown group. One utility box would be reserved for a Napa-area high school to decorate.
Vinyl wraps are expected to last from three to seven years and are designed for minimal maintenance and easy cleaning, including the removal of spray-paint graffiti, according to plans filed by the downtown association.
The cabinet art project’s $29,000 budget, which includes $500 for each showcased artist, is to be covered through funds from a downtown business improvement district that collects assessments on commercial properties in the Napa core, according to Smith.