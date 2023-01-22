Artists light up Napa at night with the annual outdoor festival

Glittering jellyfish, glowing flowers, a pulsing giant heart — the sidewalks and streets of Napa were filled on a chilly Saturday night as people came out to see these the other creations that make up the city's fifth Lighted Art Festival.

It runs through Feb. 19, although four of the most spectacular installations, the projection works, will only be on view this week through Sunday, Jan. 29. These include "The Hands of Time," transforming First Presbyterian Church on Third Street into shimmering, dancing spires; a waterfall plunging down the façade of the Native Sons of the Golden West building on Coombs Street, and a jewel-box-like transformation of the historic Napa County courthouse on Brown Street.

Also not to be missed is the projection contribution of students from New Technology High School. "You Do You" is on view on the Brown Street corridor until Sunday.

The other 10 works have popped up on First Street and Napa's Riverfront, giving a welcome sparkle to winter nights. The lights go on from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and Friday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.

This is Napa's first full-scale light show since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Breyana Brandt, director of the city Parks and Recreation department, who introduced several of the artists at a reception Friday night.

The show was cancelled in 2021 due to shelter-at-home restrictions during the pandemic, and returned for 2022 in a modified version with only static artworks.

Brandt said a team works year-round on the show with a budget of $200,000, in addition to "many in-kind donations." The city of Napa and the Napa Lodging Association are the main sponsors.

They invite exhibitions from a worldwide list of artists exploring the realm of illuminated arts. Participating artists this year include local creators as well as others from as far away as Italy and Israel.

Jacques Lessac of Napa said he was attracted to the medium by a fascination with the effects of "casting light across metal objects." His work Dahlia is on display at 1300 First St.

MammasONica, based in Siciily, first participated in the Napa festival in 2019 and returned this year to create The Hands of Time. "But the true magic of the show is you, the audience," Lucca Mammas said. "We are here to see the audience."

"It's fantastic," said Rosie Kempton, a Napa writer who was participating with friends in a sip-and-stroll viewing of the art works on Saturday night. "I can't wait to come back and bring my husband."

Brandt added that everyone is invited to to become a lighted art artist and take part in the upcoming Lantern Parade on Feb. 11. The community is invited to create a lantern at a free event at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Third streets, and then at 6:30 p.m. join a half-mile parade that begins and ends at the park.

A map of the installations and more information about the show is available at donapa.com/lights.

