Artists, promoters unite to battle live music crisis in Napa and Bay Area

The terms of the loan include that it not last more than seven years and there would be no payment on the principal for the first two years of the loan. The amount of loan cannot be greater than 45 percent of the organization's 2019 gross receipts -- up to $12 million. This is for organizations that do not have more than 5,000 full-time employees.

The Save Our Stages Act looks to authorize the Small Business Administration (SBA) to make grants to live venue operators, producers, promoters and talent representatives to help offset the economic hardships caused from COVID-19. It would allow for an initial grant of up to $12 million dollars to an eligible party as well as a supplemental grant for up to 50 percent of the initial grant.

These bills would not only have a big impact on supporting the music industry -- but the overall economy as well. Organizers of this press conference noted that the live events and entertainment industry contributes over $877 billion into the economy, accounting for roughly 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product.