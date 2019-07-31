The sixth edition of the Napa Art Walk will feature outdoor installations from eight artists from the western U.S., including four based in th…

Napa Art Walk exhibit

Installations for the 2019-21 exhibit include:

- “!” by Jann Nunn, Oakland (powder-coated stainless steel; First and School streets)

- “Celestial” by Eino Romppannen, Pahrump, Nevada (Brazilian blue quartzite, stainless steel; First and Franklin streets)

- “Reconstruite” by Danette Landry, Napa (bronze on steel plate; First and Randolph streets)

- “Leaf Spiral” by Ken McCall, Boise, Idaho (steel and stainless steel; First and Coombs streets)

- “Take Heart” by Patricia Vader, Martinez (powder-coated steel, aluminum; Main Street at Parking Lot J)

- “Release” by Eileen Fitz-Faulkner, Orinda (concrete, steel, fiberglass; Main Street at Napa Creek; removed for repairs, scheduled to return in September)

- “Cultural Pedestrians” by Sue Quinlan, Boulder, Colorado (concrete and steel; Main Street near Cole’s Chop House)

- “Transcendent” by Brian Hutsebout, Oregon (steel, cedar, copper; First and McKinstry streets)

Map: http://bit.ly/2ys0zKQ

Online: napaartwalk.org